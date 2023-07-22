TN Politics: Judging the Judges

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has called the Shelby County Court system a "revolving door" for criminals. He recently hired a former judge to monitor attorneys and judges as they wade through hundreds of cases, many of which never go to trial. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while there are questions about the oversight, citizens also deserve to know how the criminal justice system is functioning in a city with high levels of violent crime.

In state news, Tennessee's Attorney General signed a letter along with other Republican state legal leaders criticizing a potential federal law that would shield medical records of women who have obtained abortions in places where it is legal. As Republicans eye future criminal repercussions for those who either have or assist with abortions, pro-abortion advocates say it's necessary to protect medical privacy.

Finally, former State Senator Brian Kelsey hopes to delay his sentencing on federal fraud charges by firing his legal team. Sanford says he could still hire new lawyers while residing in a federal prison.