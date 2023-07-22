© 2023 WKNO FM
Politics

TN Politics: Judging the Judges

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published July 22, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT
WKNO-FM
/

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has called the Shelby County Court system a "revolving door" for criminals. He recently hired a former judge to monitor attorneys and judges as they wade through hundreds of cases, many of which never go to trial. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while there are questions about the oversight, citizens also deserve to know how the criminal justice system is functioning in a city with high levels of violent crime.

In state news, Tennessee's Attorney General signed a letter along with other Republican state legal leaders criticizing a potential federal law that would shield medical records of women who have obtained abortions in places where it is legal. As Republicans eye future criminal repercussions for those who either have or assist with abortions, pro-abortion advocates say it's necessary to protect medical privacy.

Finally, former State Senator Brian Kelsey hopes to delay his sentencing on federal fraud charges by firing his legal team. Sanford says he could still hire new lawyers while residing in a federal prison.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
