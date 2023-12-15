TN Politics: Vouchers Raise Concerns in the 'Burbs about Lost Enrollment, Funding

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and House Speaker Cameron Sexton visited Frayser this week, touting an expansion of school vouchers that would be available to students of all income levels and in all school districts.

But leaders of Shelby County's suburban school districts have grown increasingly critical of the proposal which could be debated in the upcoming legislative session.

For Germantown Municipal Schools Superintendent Jason Manuel and other officials, it's a question of fairness. Private Schools aren't as heavily regulated as public schools, and if healthy competition is justification for "school choice," then all schools that receive taxpayer funding should have to play by the same rules.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says the debate could ultimately divide Republicans and conservatives concerned about funding losses at some of the state's most prestigious public schools.

Controversy is also growing over a new politically appointed state board that could install new toll roads in Memphis without input from local officials. Sanford says it's another example of how state leaders are sidelining voices from communities that are most affected.

Finally, the Memphis City Council is proposing a $40,000 per year pay raise for the incoming Mayor of Memphis. While the salary may now be commensurate with other similarly-sized cities, Sanford says it's also a big leap.