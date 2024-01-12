TN Politics: Local and State Governments Set Stage for Debates

The Memphis City Council rejected the reappointment of Police Chief CJ Davis on Tuesday in a test vote that signals concerns for keeping her on in the wake of Tyre Nichols death. While the final decision will be made in two weeks, political analyst Otis Sanford says Davis and new Mayor Paul Young will have some work to do to win support.

Also this week, the council has faced growing media and public scrutiny of a vote that would give lifetime city health benefits to council members who served eight years, or two terms.

Meanwhile, in Nashville, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton began this week by placing limits on spectators in the galleries and how much time representatives can speak. Sanford says Sexton is still upset about backlash over the House's refusal to consider measures designed to prevent gun deaths.

Finally, Memphis' business community has sent a strongly worded letter expressing the immediate need for legislative intervention in dealing with crime in our community.