© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: Local and State Governments Set Stage for Debates

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published January 12, 2024 at 6:30 AM CST
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis defends her record before a City Council committee on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis defends her record before a City Council committee on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Memphis City Council rejected the reappointment of Police Chief CJ Davis on Tuesday in a test vote that signals concerns for keeping her on in the wake of Tyre Nichols death. While the final decision will be made in two weeks, political analyst Otis Sanford says Davis and new Mayor Paul Young will have some work to do to win support.

Also this week, the council has faced growing media and public scrutiny of a vote that would give lifetime city health benefits to council members who served eight years, or two terms.

Meanwhile, in Nashville, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton began this week by placing limits on spectators in the galleries and how much time representatives can speak. Sanford says Sexton is still upset about backlash over the House's refusal to consider measures designed to prevent gun deaths.

Finally, Memphis' business community has sent a strongly worded letter expressing the immediate need for legislative intervention in dealing with crime in our community.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank