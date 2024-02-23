TN Politics: Can "Holistic" Approach to Crime Prevention Gain Traction?

Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission President Billy Gibbons published an op-ed this week, detailing ways Memphis could turn around its crime rate.

He cited the "holistic" approach taken by the City of Omaha, which "involves short-term enforcement, deterrence, and intervention but also includes employment, education, and housing components."

A similar, comprehensive solution in Memphis would likely be costly.

Politicial analyst Otis Sanford says federal dollars could be available for this.

Also this week, cost questions have risen around a bail reform bill. Senate Judiciary Chair Todd Gardenhire said giving judges more discretion to deny bail for a greater number of crimes could cause county jails to become overcrowded.