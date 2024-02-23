© 2024 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Can "Holistic" Approach to Crime Prevention Gain Traction?

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published February 23, 2024 at 8:55 AM CST

Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission President Billy Gibbons published an op-ed this week, detailing ways Memphis could turn around its crime rate.

He cited the "holistic" approach taken by the City of Omaha, which "involves short-term enforcement, deterrence, and intervention but also includes employment, education, and housing components."

A similar, comprehensive solution in Memphis would likely be costly.

Politicial analyst Otis Sanford says federal dollars could be available for this.

Also this week, cost questions have risen around a bail reform bill. Senate Judiciary Chair Todd Gardenhire said giving judges more discretion to deny bail for a greater number of crimes could cause county jails to become overcrowded.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
