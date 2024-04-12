TN Politics: Guns in Schools, Fewer Judges for Shelby County

The Tennessee Senate passed a measure to allow school teachers and staff to carry concealed weapons in classrooms. Political analyst Otis Sanford says he doesn't expect school districts like Memphis- Shelby County Schools to embrace the concept of turning teachers into security guards.

Also this week, a proposal has emerged to reduce the number of judges in Shelby County because some Republicans from rural areas say the Memphis-area is "overjudged." District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said this would continue to delay justice in a city still suffering from significant amount of gun violence.

Finally, Republicans are moving to enact a law to require an age verification process for websites that have pornographic content. Sanford said such requirements should be done at the federal level.