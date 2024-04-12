© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: Guns in Schools, Fewer Judges for Shelby County

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published April 12, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT
Tennessee State Capitol Building
Christopher Blank/WKNO
Tennessee State Capitol Building

The Tennessee Senate passed a measure to allow school teachers and staff to carry concealed weapons in classrooms. Political analyst Otis Sanford says he doesn't expect school districts like Memphis- Shelby County Schools to embrace the concept of turning teachers into security guards.

Also this week, a proposal has emerged to reduce the number of judges in Shelby County because some Republicans from rural areas say the Memphis-area is "overjudged." District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said this would continue to delay justice in a city still suffering from significant amount of gun violence.

Finally, Republicans are moving to enact a law to require an age verification process for websites that have pornographic content. Sanford said such requirements should be done at the federal level.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank