TN Politics: Raising Taxes (and Funds for Public Radio)

Memphis Mayor Paul Young floated the idea of raising the city's property tax rate this week, a result of a reported budget shortfall of $30 million.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says the time may be right for such a proposal, given the public safety issues faced by the city.

In addition to local solutions to the crime problem, the legislature is in the process of passing some bail reforms, and creating financial penalties for parents whose children commit crimes.

