TN Politics: Raising Taxes (and Funds for Public Radio)

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:53 AM CDT
Political Analyst Otis Sanford joins us each week to talk about Tennessee politics.
Memphis Mayor Paul Young floated the idea of raising the city's property tax rate this week, a result of a reported budget shortfall of $30 million.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says the time may be right for such a proposal, given the public safety issues faced by the city.

In addition to local solutions to the crime problem, the legislature is in the process of passing some bail reforms, and creating financial penalties for parents whose children commit crimes.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
