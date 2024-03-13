Arts Agenda: Learn the skills of figure drawing and music recording
Immerse yourself in the arts during spring break. There are plenty of shows onstage, as well as opportunities to learn a new craft.
LITTLE WOMEN by Kate Hamill at Germantown Community Theatre
Onstage through March 17
Listen to the Checking on the Arts episode where Kacky Walton talks with Julie Reinbold and Lydia Lord. Julie is directing Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women”, and Lydia is playing Jo March.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis
Onstage through March 30
Listen to the Checking on the Arts episode where Kacky Walton has a conversation with award-winning director Cecelia Wingate, who is helming this production.
You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Circuit Playhouse
Opening Friday, March 15 | 7:00 PM; Onstage through April 13
Stream WKNO-FM on Friday, March 15 at 12:00 PM for Friday Live Lunch. Kacky Walton will be live with a preview of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.
Figure Drawing Class at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, March 16 | 10:00 AM
Artist and Engineer Recording Workshop at UNAPOLOGETIC./OUTERSPACE Recording Studio
Saturday, March 16 | 12:00 PM
