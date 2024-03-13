Arts Agenda: Learn the skills of figure drawing and music recording

LITTLE WOMEN by Kate Hamill at Germantown Community Theatre

Onstage through March 17

Event Details

Listen to the Checking on the Arts episode where Kacky Walton talks with Julie Reinbold and Lydia Lord. Julie is directing Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women”, and Lydia is playing Jo March.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis

Onstage through March 30

Event Details

Listen to the Checking on the Arts episode where Kacky Walton has a conversation with award-winning director Cecelia Wingate, who is helming this production.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Circuit Playhouse

Opening Friday, March 15 | 7:00 PM; Onstage through April 13

Event Details

Stream WKNO-FM on Friday, March 15 at 12:00 PM for Friday Live Lunch. Kacky Walton will be live with a preview of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Figure Drawing Class at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, March 16 | 10:00 AM

Event Details

Artist and Engineer Recording Workshop at UNAPOLOGETIC./OUTERSPACE Recording Studio

Saturday, March 16 | 12:00 PM

Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.