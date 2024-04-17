Arts Agenda: Stories at the cemetery & music at the park
Discover new perspectives, immerse yourself in dance, and celebrate music during this busy spring weekend.
Memphis Rhythms: Two Local Authors Celebrate Our City at Elmwood Cemetery
Thursday, April 18 | 6:00 PM
MEMPHO PRESENTS: SHELL DAZE at Overton Park Shell
Friday, April 19 & Saturday, April 20
Ballet Memphis Presents American Roots at Crosstown Theater
Onstage through Saturday, April 21
ELEVATE: Collage Dance Collective Spring Performance at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, April 20 & Sunday, April 21
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.