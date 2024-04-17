Arts Agenda: Stories at the cemetery & music at the park

Memphis Rhythms: Two Local Authors Celebrate Our City at Elmwood Cemetery

Thursday, April 18 | 6:00 PM

Event Details

MEMPHO PRESENTS: SHELL DAZE at Overton Park Shell

Friday, April 19 & Saturday, April 20

Event Details

Ballet Memphis Presents American Roots at Crosstown Theater

Onstage through Saturday, April 21

Event Details

ELEVATE: Collage Dance Collective Spring Performance at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Saturday, April 20 & Sunday, April 21

Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.