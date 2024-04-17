© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Stories at the cemetery & music at the park

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published April 17, 2024 at 4:26 PM CDT

Discover new perspectives, immerse yourself in dance, and celebrate music during this busy spring weekend.

Memphis Rhythms: Two Local Authors Celebrate Our City at Elmwood Cemetery
Thursday, April 18 | 6:00 PM

Event Details

MEMPHO PRESENTS: SHELL DAZE at Overton Park Shell
Friday, April 19 & Saturday, April 20

Event Details

Ballet Memphis Presents American Roots at Crosstown Theater
Onstage through Saturday, April 21

Event Details

ELEVATE: Collage Dance Collective Spring Performance at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, April 20 & Sunday, April 21

Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Tags
Arts Agenda Local Events
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
See stories by Josie Ballin
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom