The Drag Boat | Friends of George's Theatre Company

Kacky Walton talks with with Sandy Kozik and Steve Cossitt from Friends of George's Theatre Company. Sandy is directing the 12th season opener, "The Drag Boat", and Steve, whose drag persona is Allysun Wunderland, is reprising her role as classic Truck Stop character Mary Kay.
"Expect plenty of laugh-out-loud moments as characters navigate their way through the turbulent waters of romance and sequins!" Proceeds from the show will benefit Love Doesn't Hurt, an organization dedicated to ending domestic violence and supporting survivors. "The Drag Boat" opens this Friday and runs through August 12 at Evergreen Theatre.