Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

The Beethoven Club Celebrates Its 13th Birthday

Published October 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT

The Beethoven Club celebrates its 13th birthday with a concert at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 14th at First Baptist Church, 200 East Parkway North. The concert features cellist John-Henry Crawford, pianist David Cordoba-Hernandez, sopranos Desiree Soto Howe and Sabrina Laney Warren, and baritone Marcus King.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Beethoven Club President Patricia Gray about the upcoming concert and the Club's history in Memphis, as well as the Sara and Las Savell Vocal Competition coming up in November; the entry deadline is Saturday, October 21st.

Checking on the Arts
