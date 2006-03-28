Analyzing Bush: 'Rebel in Chief'

President Bush is an enigmatic leader who uses an insurgent approach in reshaping policy and politics in Washington. That idea is central to Rebel in Chief, the new book by political writer Fred Barnes.

The book's full title is Rebel in Chief: How George W. Bush Is Redefining the Conservative Movement and Transforming America. In writing it, Barnes had deep access to the highest levels of the White House, from Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld to the president himself.

A former correspondent for The New Republic, Barnes is the executive editor of the conservative magazine The Weekly Standard, which he co-founded. He also reports on the PBS TV series National Desk.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.