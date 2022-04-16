NPR Special: Learning In A Fraction of the Time For The Future You?
Discover ways tech companies are trying to enhance brain performance.
Can you zap your brain into better athletic performance? Devices that stimulate your brain before workouts are built on a relatively new concept in brain science -- neuroplasticity. We’ll explain how they are supposed to work while our correspondent, Elise Hu, tries to improve her vertical jump with the help of the Halo Neuroscience headset, which uses tiny electric currents to put her brain into a “hyperplastic” state