Why do we consider an 18 year old an adult?
If you die in America, chances are the cemetery is going to promise to maintain your grave forever. Americans take this for granted, but it is a whacky, wild promise that we maybe should not be making.
Here's a surprise: Wild crows can recognize individual people ... especially those they don't like. They can pick a person out of crowd, follow them, and remember them for years. Here, NPR Science Correspondent Robert Krulwich and illustrator Neil Wagner look at how these brainy birds do it.
Do you trust the security of your email, text messages, and browser history? Learn how trustworthy online communication actually is and how encryption can protect your privacy. Sometimes.
What is genomic surveillance? How is it being used as a public health surveillance tool? Watch as experts highlight how genomic surveillance is being used to detect, track, monitor and characterize pathogens.
Where did our employer based healthcare system actually come from?
Vodka is, by definition, colorless, odorless, and tasteless. But some vodkas cost much more than others. Why?
Some 230 years ago, three curious London gentlemen walked into a room with a few eggs, a steak and a dog — with exactly that question. NPR's Robert Krulwich and animator Lev Yilmaz recreated the science experiment (and added a bit of modern science knowledge!) in this animation.