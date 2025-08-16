Memoirs by Maggie Smith and Kwame Alexander Explore Relationships | Book of the Day

Today's episode features interviews with two poets who revealed different sides of themselves through memoirs.

First, Maggie Smith speaks with NPR's Miles Parks about You Could Make This Place Beautiful, and how virality and the dissolution of her marriage impacted her writing. Then, Kwame Alexander discusses Why Fathers Cry at Night with NPR's Michel Martin, which highlights the different kinds of love that have informed his life.

