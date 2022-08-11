BTH: More Community Engagement, Less "Respond," says MPD Chief Davis

The number of officers employed by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) has substantially declined in recent years. Many local elected and appointed officials have tried to retain and recruit police officers by creating incentives, like a no-residency requirement, sign-on bonuses, tattoo waivers, and more.

MPD currently has nearly 2,000 officers, fewer than are needed to increase effectiveness in a large urban area. Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis says the department is currently in more of a "response" mode. But if given more officers, she says law enforcement would be able to take more proactive and preventative approaches to policing.

Joining this week's WKNO TV's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Davis discusses increasing the police force, crisis prevention, curbing repeat offenders, and more.