What lies ahead for Ukraine

It’s Independence Day in Ukraine.

Official celebrations have been canceled. But the fact that there’s an independent Ukraine at all is celebration enough for Ukrainians.

And President Zelenskyy is vowing to fight on.

“The blue and yellow flag will wave again at home where it has a right to be,” the president said. “In all temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine in those temporarily occupied, it will wave forever.”

Today, On Point: six months since Russia invaded, is there a path to victory for Ukraine?

Guests

Tanya Kozyreva, a Ukrainian investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize finalist now starting a one-year Neiman Fellowship at Harvard University.

Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at CNA, a military research and analysis organization. (@KofmanMichael)

Olga Ivshina, correspondent for the BBC Russian Service.

