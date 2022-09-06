In 'Survival of the Richest,' author Douglas Rushkoff examines the escape plans of the tech elite

Political instability. Social breakdown. Environmental catastrophe.

We’re not talking about a Hollywood disaster movie. Instead, we’re talking about all the apocalyptic scenarios that a tiny number of the world’s richest people are preparing for, right now.

And how are they doing it?

Vast bunkers in New Zealand are just one example of how the world’s richest people are planning to survive a breakdown in social and environmental order.

Missing from this solution set? Ideas to stop authoritarianism, decrease inequality, heal social divides, or slow climate change.

“Most of these guys that we think are going to save us are actually wishing for the apocalypse. This is not just something that they fear. It’s something that at this point they’re ready to bring on.”

Today, On Point: In Douglas Rushkoff’s latest book: “Survival of the Richest,” we hear how the tech elite are planning to escape the destruction they had a hand in creating.

Guests

Douglas Rushkoff, author of Survival of the Richest: Escape Fantasies of the Tech Billionaires. In total, he’s the author of 20 books on technology, media and society. Professor of media theory and digital economics at CUNY in Queens. (@rushkoff)

Also Featured

Gary Lynch, general manager of Rising S Company, a residential bunker builder based in Murchison, Texas.

Related Reading

Medium: “Survival of the Richest” — “Last year, I got invited to a super-deluxe private resort to deliver a keynote speech to what I assumed would be a hundred or so investment bankers. It was by far the largest fee I had ever been offered for a talk — about half my annual professor’s salary — all to deliver some insight on the subject of ‘the future of technology.'”

Excerpted from Survival of the Richest: Escape Fantasies of the Tech Billionaires by Douglas Rushkoff. Copyright © 2022 by Douglas Rushkoff. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

