Spotlight for the week of September 26, 2022

This week, Memphis is host to a variety of conversations and events that remind us of the long trajectory of the pursuit of justice and our country’s continuing battles for civil rights.

Tomorrow at 6pm, Novel Bookstore welcomes University of Memphis history professor Aram Goudsouzian to discuss his latest work, Man on a Mission, which tells the story --in graphic novel form-- of the desegregation of Ole Miss and the man who made it possible. In 1962, James Meredith became the first Black student at the University of Mississippi. In the midst of violence and disorder, Meredith courageously pursued his right to education and graduated with a degree in political science. This will be an especially great event if you have young adults in your family who are fans of or aspiring authors of graphic novels.

On Friday, Rhodes College is proud to host the Disability Justice & Disability Studies Symposium from 9am to 4:30pm. Two nationally recognized speakers in the field, Rebecca Cokley and Dr. Sami Schalk will direct workshops and lectures throughout the day, with topics such as advocacy, education, politics, and above all, community. This event is free and open to the public. Accessibility maps can be found on our website.