Creative Christmas

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published December 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST
Getting ready for Christmas can create enormous stress.

(note, this is Dr. Morris' commentary from Dec. 15 2021)

Desire for everything to be perfect never ends well. There is no such thing as the ideal present, and something will always go wrong at Christmas dinner. So rather than spend endless hours shopping on Amazon, what if you wrote handwritten notes to people you care about telling them how you feel? Spend some of your gift money to honor those you love at a charity you both admire. And find the time, no, make the time to tell your family and friends why you love them. There are still eight days until Christmas. I hope you will make 2021 a Christmas to remember in the simple but fulfilling ways I have just outlined. Christmas should not be about creating more stress in your life, but about finding the peace that makes life worth living. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
