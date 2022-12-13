Creative Christmas

(note, this is Dr. Morris' commentary from Dec. 15 2021)

Desire for everything to be perfect never ends well. There is no such thing as the ideal present, and something will always go wrong at Christmas dinner. So rather than spend endless hours shopping on Amazon, what if you wrote handwritten notes to people you care about telling them how you feel? Spend some of your gift money to honor those you love at a charity you both admire. And find the time, no, make the time to tell your family and friends why you love them. There are still eight days until Christmas. I hope you will make 2021 a Christmas to remember in the simple but fulfilling ways I have just outlined. Christmas should not be about creating more stress in your life, but about finding the peace that makes life worth living. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

