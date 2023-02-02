MPD Officer Critically Wounded and One Person Dead in Library Shooting Incident

A Memphis Police officer is critically injured and one person is dead after a shooting inside the Poplar-White Station branch of the public library system Thursday afternoon.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson says that according to preliminary information, around noon Memphis Police received a call of suspected trespassing at an unidentified neighboring business to the library located in East Memphis.

About 30 minutes later, spokesperson Keli McAlister says, the same individual is believed to have gotten into a confrontation with another person inside the library.

“As the two officers attempted to talk to the individual, he produced a weapon and shot one of the officers,” McAlister told reporters during a press conference outside the library late Thursday afternoon. “The second officer returned fire, striking the individual.”

The individual, who has only been identified as male and Black, died at the scene. Both of the unidentified officers are also Black and male.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is routinely called in to investigate officer-involved shootings and verify a sequence of events.

The Memphis Police Department says the officer was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No other injuries were reported inside the library, McAlister said.

Memphis Democrat, Congressman Steve Cohen, offered concern for the wounded officer, noting that details are still emerging.

“I hope for a swift and full recovery,” he said. The level of violence in our city, which affects everyone from ordinary citizens to law enforcement officials, is unacceptable. I am determined to continue working with state, local and federal officials to improve public safety for all Memphians.”

This post will be updated.

