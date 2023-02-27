Spotlight for the week of February 27, 2023

First, on Wednesday, March 1st at 6:30pm, tune in to a virtual lecture about the champion trees of Tennessee. Through a statewide competition and careful judging process run by The School of Natural Resources at the University of Tennessee, these trees have been named the largest of their species within the state. Fifty of these trees are found within Shelby County. The webinar is hosted by Germantown City Arborist Wes Hopper, also known as the “Tree Whisperer.” Throughout his long career, Hopper has gained a reputation for his ability to understand trees and their needs, and he’s generously offered to share his knowledge in this lecture!

Then, on Saturday, March 4th, join the Conservancy in person for their 18th Annual Tree Planting . Every year, over 5,000 native tree seedlings are planted around the Wolf River watershed as part of the longest continual effort to reforest the area. This undertaking requires volunteers to pot and prepare these seedlings so they can mature in time for planting season. This annual Memphis tradition invites you to get outside, get dirty, and get involved in the preservation of your local watershed.