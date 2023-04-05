© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee Legislature Readies for Day of Protests Ahead of Vote to Oust Three Democratic Lawmakers

WKNO | By Julia Ritchey,
Blaise Gainey
Published April 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT
justin-jones-justin-pearson-gloria-johnson-cropped-Blaise-Gainey-1-300x225.jpg
Blaise Gainey / WPLN News
/
Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin J. Pearson and Justin Jones held a press conference Monday, April 3, after participating in the gun control protest last week at the Tennessee Capitol.

The Tennessee House will vote Thursday on whether to expel three Democrats for their participation in gun control protests last week on the chamber floor, capping off an acrimonious two weeks at the statehouse following the Covenant School shooting.

Reps. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville; Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis; and Justin Jones, D-Nashville are facing sanctions for breaking House rules on decorum, among other violations.

Last Thursday, the trio interrupted a floor session by using a megaphone to call for more gun control, days after a shooter killed six people, including three 9-year-olds, at a Nashville private school.

Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton called the lawmakers “insurrectionists” and is leading the charge to eject the Democrats.

Rep. Gloria Johnson, speaking to WPLN's This is Nashville show on Wednesday, called the Speaker’s actions unprecedented.

“This was not an insurrection,” Johnson said. “We’ve had skirmishes on the floor that have taken this long to resolve, and there were never any consequences.”

Protestors are expected to fill the steps outside the capitol in Thursday morning to rally for the lawmakers — dubbed by supporters “The Tennessee Three” — ahead of the vote.

Combined, the trio represent more than 200,000 Tennesseans, and the decision could leave their constituents without a vote in the remaining weeks of the session.

Republicans hold a 75-seat supermajority in the House and need only 66 votes to expel the Democrats.

In the event of an expulsion, there will likely be a special election later this year. Johnson, Pearson and Jones could run again.

This story was originally published by WPLN.

News
Julia Ritchey
Julia joined KUER in 2016 after a year reporting at the NPR member station in Reno, Nev. During her stint, she covered battleground politics, school overcrowding, and any story that would take her to the crystal blue shores of Lake Tahoe. Her work earned her two regional Edward R. Murrow awards. Originally from the mountains of Western North Carolina, Julia graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2008 with a degree in journalism. She’s worked as both a print and radio reporter in several states and several countries — from the 2008 Beijing Olympics to Dakar, Senegal. Her curiosity about the American West led her to take a spontaneous, one-way road trip to the Great Basin, where she intends to continue preaching the gospel of community journalism, public radio and podcasting. In her spare time, you’ll find her hanging with her beagle Bodhi, taking pictures of her food and watching Patrick Swayze movies.
See stories by Julia Ritchey
Blaise Gainey
See stories by Blaise Gainey