The U.S. ties Portugal 0-0 to advance to the knockout round at Women's World Cup

The United States Women's National Team advanced to the knockout round of the Women's World Cup with a nervy tie against Portugal 0-0.

The top-ranked U.S. and two-time defending champion struggled to find cohesion and create scoring chances over 21st ranked Portugal. The U.S. had never lost to Portugal in ten previous meetings - outscoring the Portuguese 39-0.

But in this game — the final in group play for both teams — Portugal looked poised and comfortable. The Portuguese created chances and controlled possession - while the U.S. seemed off.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski made two significant changes to the starting lineup — giving forward Lynn Williams her first action of the tournament and inserting midfielder Rose Lavelle.

This is just the second time in the nine editions of the Women's World Cup that the U.S. did not win its group when advancing to the knockout round.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.