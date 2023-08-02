There are two ways to be rich

The other is to have few needs. In the Bible, Jesus talked more about money than any subject other than the Kingdom of God. He doesn't declare money to be intrinsically bad, but He did see money as a rival god when He says, "You can't serve God and mammon." It is money's non-economic use that makes money so complicated, even demonic.

I find it ironic that in today's world many people on Sunday pray for the poor and needy, and then during the rest of the week complain about those, especially in government, who try to do something to help them. I've come to see in my life that money and possessions in no way buy you happiness, but the use of money to help care for the poor can enrich your life. I try to remind myself regularly that Jesus, who influenced history more than any other single person, institution, or nation, died with His sole possession being the robe on His back.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.