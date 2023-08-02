© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

There are two ways to be rich

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published August 2, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT
colored 100 dollar banknote fragment for design purpose. Benjamin Franklin closeup
RL Photography/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
.

One is to have a lot of money.

The other is to have few needs. In the Bible, Jesus talked more about money than any subject other than the Kingdom of God. He doesn't declare money to be intrinsically bad, but He did see money as a rival god when He says, "You can't serve God and mammon." It is money's non-economic use that makes money so complicated, even demonic.

I find it ironic that in today's world many people on Sunday pray for the poor and needy, and then during the rest of the week complain about those, especially in government, who try to do something to help them. I've come to see in my life that money and possessions in no way buy you happiness, but the use of money to help care for the poor can enrich your life. I try to remind myself regularly that Jesus, who influenced history more than any other single person, institution, or nation, died with His sole possession being the robe on His back.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
See stories by G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv