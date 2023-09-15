Why are cancer rates rising among young people?

There’s a troubling trend in medicine — increasing cancer diagnoses in people younger than 50.

“Seeing somebody in the prime of their life, in the height of their career, having young children, being hit with an advanced terminal diagnosis like this is what keeps me up at night,” Kimmie Ng, director of Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana Farber Cancer, says.

So what’s to blame for rising cancer rates among young people? Is it diet? Lack of exercise? Environmental chemicals?

“They’re again actively trying to dismiss concerns about the chemicals that they produce and use,” Julia Brody, executive director and senior scientist at the Silent Spring Institute, says.

Today, On Point: What we know — and what we don’t — about early-onset cancer.

Guests

Dr. Kimmie Ng, director of Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Tim Rebbeck, Vincent L. Gregory, Jr. professor of cancer prevention and epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Also Featured

Alexa Morrell, mother diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer.

Dr. Laura Esserman, surgical oncologist. Professor of surgery and radiology and director of the multidisciplinary breast cancer program at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Julia Brody, executive director and senior scientist at Silent Spring Institute.

Dr. Peter Campbell, professor of epidemiology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

