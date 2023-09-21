© 2023 WKNO FM
Captured: Jack Beatty on the fall in Black and Hispanic working-class support for Democrats

Published September 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT
Simon Denby, a 49 year old apprentice instructor, helps a student at Ironworkers local 29 steel work in Dayton, Ohio, on October 24, 2022. - In the face of the rising prices that are crushing this election campaign, Joe Biden is hammering home his message: the tens of billions of dollars voted on by the Democrats will revive American manufacturing and its "good-paying jobs." He is trying to reconnect with the white working class, which has been largely lost to a Democratic Party that has long supported free trade. But in Ohio, where Donald Trump came out on top in the last two presidential elections, inflation and a deep sense of disenfranchisement are hampering this strategy. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
Listen: Find Episode 1 here and Episode 2 here.

Jack Beatty offers his unique perspective and insight on aspects of current political life in the U.S.

In this episode, what’s behind a raft of polls showing a deterioration in support from a key voting block for President Biden in 2024. Plus, listeners tell us why they turned away from causes that were once part of their identity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.