Tigst Assefa smashes the women's marathon record by more than 2 minutes

Ethiopian runner Tigst Assefa set a new women's world record at the BMW Berlin Marathon on Sunday, smashing the previous top time by more than two minutes.

Assefa, 26, crossed the finish line at the Brandenburg Gate with a time of 2:11:53.

The previous world record had been held by Brigid Kosgei, who completed a 2019 marathon in Chicago in 2:14:04.

"I didn't expect to run this fast that is to say to break 2:12, but it is the result of hard work," Assefa said in quotes provided by the marathon.

"As for being now a favourite for the Olympic Marathon next year, it is up to the National Committee to select me for the team," she added.

Assefa also won last year's Berlin marathon with a time of 2:15:37, which was then the third-fastest time ever.

On the men's side, Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge clinched his fifth marathon victory in Berlin, with a time of 2:02:42.

"I always learn from every victory. I am very happy to win for the fifth time in Berlin," Kipchoge said in a post on the marathon's Facebook page.

Kipchoge said he will use what he learned from those victories in his preparations for next year's summer Olympics, which are scheduled to take place in Paris in July and August.

