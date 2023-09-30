A Dallas high school football referee ripped off a player's helmet during a game

The Texas high school athletic association is investigating an incident between a referee and student athlete during a football game Friday night.

Whitney High School was competing against James Madison High School at Seagoville Stadium in Dallas when a Whitney football player, Trey Haynes, collided with the referee. The sports official aggressively pushed back and tore off Haynes' helmet, according to a video shared by Haynes' mother. Haynes is also the son of the Whitney football coach David Haynes.

"How is this allowed from a ref!" Haynes' mother, Karla Haynes, wrote on X. "You literally assaulted him!"

The University Interscholastic League said on Saturday it is aware of the incident. The UIL did not provide any information on the identity of the referee as of Saturday afternoon.

"This situation is of great concern to us and we are actively looking into the matter," the UIL said in a statement.

The Dallas Independent School District said it is also in communication with the UIL and the Texas Association of Sports Officials, who provide referees to high school sports games. TASO did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment.

Joey O'Hearn, who coaches the Whitney basketball team, wrote on Xthatthe incident was "unfortunate" but commended Haynes for "keeping his composure and walking away."

Whitney went on to beatMadison 56-28.

