6 countries will host the FIFA World Cup in 2030

By Ayana Archie
Published October 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT
Argentina's Nicolás Otamendi goes for a header with Bolivia's Victor Ábrego during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, on Sept. 12.

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will take place in six countries — across three continents — to celebrate the soccer tournament's 100th anniversary, the organization announced Wednesday.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain are part of a combined bid to host most of the matches, while Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina have a combined bid to hold three matches, one in each country.

The World Cup's first ever match was held in Uruguay, in its capital, Montevideo, in 1930.

Montevideo will also host a "unique centenary celebration," FIFA said.

"In 2030, we will have a unique global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary and the FIFA World Cup," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

The 2026 World Cup will be held in cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the first time it will be played across three host nations.

Preparations have already begun for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, and Saudi Arabia announced it will bid to host it.

Ayana Archie