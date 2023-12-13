The Prudent Man Rule | The Indicator
What if all your retirement savings were invested into crypto? Our guess is, the Prudent Man would have a heart attack.
But who is this Prudent Man, and what does he have to do with crypto investments? Today on the show, put on your disco pants and travel back to the 1970s with us. But before we hit the dance floor, discover how the niche "prudent man rule" from the Employment Retirement Income Security Act (ugh, what a boring title) changed the world of venture capital – and may impact crypto too.