A former Capitol police sergeant on the personal and political consequences of Jan. 6

Aquilino Gonell left the Dominican Republic when he was 12 in pursuit of the American dream.

He joined the Army, fought in Iraq and became a police officer at the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 6, 2021, Sargeant Gonell was attacked and beaten by rioters as he and his fellow officers tried to hold the line.

“I raised my hand and swore to protect the Constitution of the United States because this country gave me an opportunity to become anything that I wanted,” Gonell says.

“To be honest, I did not recognize my fellow citizens who stormed the capitol on January 6, or the United States that they claimed to represent.”

Today, On Point: Aquilino Gonnell’s new book American Shield – and how one immigrant’s American dream turned into a nightmare.

Guests

Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, former Capitol police officer who was attacked by rioters on Jan. 6. Co-author of “American Shield: The Immigrant Sergeant Who Defended Democracy.”

