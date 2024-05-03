For decades some conservative scholars and politicians have asserted the United States is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. So which one is it?

Today, On Point: Is the U.S. a democracy?

Guests

Akhil Reed Amar, Sterling professor of law and political science at Yale University. Author of “The Words That Made Us: America’s Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840.”

Edward Miller, professor of political history at Northeastern University.

Adam Brandon, President of FreedomWorks. Author of “Republic, Not a Democracy: How to Restore Sanity in America.”

Also Featured

George Thomas, professor of government at Claremont McKenna College.

Eugene Volokh, professor of law at UCLA.

Heather Hendershot, professor of communication studies at Northwestern University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR