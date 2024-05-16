Abortion, border control, a test of Trumpism: Inside the Arizona Senate race

A lot is at stake in Arizona’s senate race between former TV anchor Republican Kari Lake and Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego.

It could determine control of the Senate — and the outcome of the presidential election.

Today, On Point: Abortion, border control, Trumpism and an inside look at the Arizona Senate race.

Guests

Ron Hansen, national political reporter with the Arizona Republic. Co-host of the paper’s weekly politics podcast called The Gaggle.

Samara Klar, professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy. Her research focuses on how individuals’ personal identities and social surroundings influence their political attitudes and behavior.

Enrique Davis, Arizona state director at UnidosUS Action Fund, a nonprofit advocating for Latino political power.

