Why the ancient philosophy of stoicism is having a modern revival

Published May 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
(Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
The Greco-Roman philosophy of stoicism is having a moment. Through wisdom, temperance, courage and justice you can create a virtuous, well-lived life.

But have modern-day stoics got it right?

Today, On Point: Why the ancient philosophy of stoicism is having a modern revival.

Guests

Margaret Graver, professor in classics at Dartmouth College.

Nancy Sherman, professor of philosophy at Georgetown University.

Also Featured

Ryan Holiday, author, businessman and podcaster.

Ryan Mulkowsky, former pastor, current hospice chaplain and bereavement coordinator, mental health therapist.

John Knighton, co-founder of the Redwood Stoa.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR