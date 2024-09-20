Most Americans don't like their job. A private equity investor says he has a fix

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Secrets to successful teamwork.

Most Americans are disengaged at work; a fifth are phoning it in or planning to quit. Pete Stavros says private equity has the answer, turn companies around by granting employees free shares of stock.

About Pete Stavros

Pete Stavros is the Co-Head of Global Private Equity for the investment firm KKR, where he oversees one of the largest private equity portfolios in the world. For the past 15 years, Stavros has developed a new kind of employee ownership model, tailored for private equity holdings.

He is also the founder of Ownership Works, a nonprofit group advocating for employee ownership across private equity and corporate America, with a goal of creating $20 billion of wealth for working families in the next decade.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Rachel Faulkner White and Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Pete Stavros

Related TED Talk: What does wealth mean to you?

Related TED Video: Why is it so hard to escape poverty?

Related NPR Links

The Indicator: Productivity and workforce whiplash

Morning Edition: Want to keep good workers? Praise them, a new study finds

Life Kit: It's OK to not be passionate about your job

Copyright 2024 NPR