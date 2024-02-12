2024 Election | NPR News

-
How much further would a second Trump administration go on immigration? We hear what Trump's record and statements say about that.
President Biden's most glaring vulnerability in his reelection campaign is his age, and it was front and center this week in a special counsel report about his handling of classified documents.
Republicans see Montana as one of their best chances to flip a senate seat and regain control of the chamber. But first they'll have to choose between a political newcomer or a far-right lawmaker.
Nevada voters are finally done with both of their presidential primaries and a Republican presidential caucus. Now it's on to the next big race on the calendar: South Carolina.
For young Americans today, who hold immense electoral potential, the volatile political world they came of age in may be affecting their mental health. Some politicians have started to talk about it.
Trump's victory in Nevada comes after commanding wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, helping consolidate his control over the party.
President Biden gave a fiery defense of his mental acuity and his conduct after a special counsel concluded Biden willfully held onto classified materials. The special counsel recommended no charges.
The federal agency's ruling follows concerns over how the cutting-edge technology is being used to scam people and mislead voters.
On the heels of Nevada's presidential primaries, the state's GOP holds a caucus Thursday. About one in five voters in the swing state is Latino, and they're looking ahead to November's election.
For the second time in a week, Republican voters in Nevada are being asked to weigh in on their pick for the GOP presidential nomination. A primary presidential election was held on Tuesday.
Democrats are looking to keep Nevada voters in Biden's corner this year and they hope his policies do it. But communicating the federal dollars isn't the easiest way to excite voters.
While many eyes are on Trump's primary battle with former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state, the former president is increasingly turning his focus to his next likely opponent: President Biden.