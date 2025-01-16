Why Netanyahu delayed an Israel-Hamas ceasefire vote. And, LA's wildfire prevention

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a vote on the peace deal between Hamas and Israel scheduled for today will be delayed. It's a blow to the hopes that an end to the fighting would take place Sunday. President Biden and Qatar's prime minister announced separately yesterday that Israel and Hamas reached a multiphase ceasefire agreement that commits them to end the war in Gaza. The past 15 months of conflict have killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in Gaza. The Israeli military says 405 soldiers have been killed in fighting since it invaded Gaza. Israelis have also remained distraught over the fate of family and friends who have been held hostage since the October 2023 attack by Hamas.

Bashar Taleb / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People walk past stalls selling goods amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during previous Israeli strikes, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 15, 2025.

The agreement starts with a pause of airstrikes and a complex prisoner exchange. Hundreds of Palestinians held in Israel would be freed and crucially needed food, fuel and medical supplies would enter Gaza, NPR's Aya Batrawy tells Up First. President-elect Donald Trump brought an incoming sense of urgency to complete the deal. The ceasefire agreement attempts to do a lot but leaves some questions, including: Who will govern Gaza from the Palestinian side? And how do you begin rebuilding? Ultimately, the deal doesn't guarantee long-term security for either side because it doesn't address a pathway to lasting peace and Palestinian statehood.

The deal is welcome news for Palestinians, but while there is some cautious hope, some say it's too little, too late, NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi says. Airstrikes have continued even with the announcement of the deal. The sentiment in Israel is similar. They are waiting to see the deal implemented, and there has been frustration with the government for taking so long to get to this point. Netanyahu is in a tricky political position when it comes to approving the deal, as his government might collapse because some right-wing ministers are against the agreement.

Even though Los Angeles has some of the toughest wildfire policies in the U.S., the fires currently burning are leading many to ask how prepared the region is. The county has strict building codes and limits new development in risky areas.

The building codes for fire-prone areas in California require the use of fire-resistant materials for things like roofs and siding, NPR's Lauren Sommer says. But that's only for houses built since 2008 and a majority of Los Angeles' housing stock dates back to before then. There are also strict rules about vegetation around homes in risky areas. Starting next year, almost no vegetation will be allowed within five feet of a house. The new rule has received some pushback from homeowners who like greenery outside their property.

What do you do after your home is destroyed by a wildfire? Read a survivor's advice.

Flags will be flown at full-staff for Trump's presidential inauguration, despite an order from Biden to lower them to half-staff in remembrance of the late President Jimmy Carter. The flags will return to half-staff the following day. This decision follows Trump's accusation that Democrats are "giddy" at the prospect of the flags not being at full height during his oath-taking ceremony.

Life advice

cienpies / Getty Images / Getty Images The buddy system can help you stick with your goals.

Completing tasks that might otherwise seem challenging can be easier when you team up with another person or a group to hold each other accountable. Having people to report to or work with can be a powerful tool in helping you finish tasks and achieve your objectives, says Ayelet Fishbach, a professor of behavioral science and marketing at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Here's how to set up a successful partnership:

Before finding an accountability partner, consider the objective you need help with.

Your partner should have their own goals to benefit the relationship mutually.

Pick a person you can meet with consistently.

You can find an accountability partner through your social network, community, and online platforms.

Picture show

Caitlin O'Hara for NPR / San Carlos Animal Control specialist Timothy Nozie and entomologist Maureen Brophy are greeted by a dog after putting a tick collar on him on Dec. 6, 2024 on the San Carlos Apache Nation. As part of an effort to reduce tick-borne illnesses, Brophy and her CDC colleagues are tackling the tick population by spraying pesticides around people's homes and providing tick collars for dogs

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, the deadliest tick-borne disease in the U.S., has been a problem on tribal lands in the Southwest. It was first identified in the late 1800s. At the San Carlos Apache Reservation, there has been a decades-long outbreak. The community-led response has reduced the number of deaths and is widely considered a public health success, especially given the resource constraints. The tribe's Department of Health and Human Services runs door-to-door campaigns a few times yearly to reduce the tick population. See photos from the community and read more about how they accomplished no death due to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever in at least five years.

3 things to know before you go

Kimberly Godsey / Kimberly Godsey was a nurse-in-training when a physician taught her how to deliver painful news with compassion.

Years ago, when Kimberly Godsey was training to become a nurse practitioner, a physician made sure she contacted a patient's loved one to be with them when receiving a difficult diagnosis. After a decade in nursing, she says her unsung hero's example of compassion continues to leave a mark on her. The Food and Drug Administration says it is banning the food dye Red No. 3. The dye has been linked to behavioral problems in children, including inattention and hyperactivity. The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in many Asian countries. It marks the beginning of the year according to the lunisolar calendar. NPR wants to know what traditions you uphold to ensure a lucky year. Your answers may appear in this newsletter.

