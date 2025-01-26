Chiefs to face Eagles at the Super Bowl for the second time in three years

Just two years after the Kansas City Chiefs edged out the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling Super Bowl, these two football powerhouses will face off once again on the championship stage.

The Chiefs and the Eagles — both of whom were hosting — dominated against their visitors during the playoffs on Sunday, decisively sealing their tickets to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs pulled off a narrow victory over the Buffalo Bills 32-29. The win marks the fourth time in five seasons that the Bills' playoff runs have ended at the hands of the Chiefs.

Earlier Sunday, the Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders 55-23 — setting a new record for the most points ever scored during an NFC championship game. The standout performers were the Eagles' Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, each of whom scored three touchdowns.

Both teams have a lot they want to prove as they head to New Orleans for the big game on Feb. 9.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images / Getty Images Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is sacked by Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 26 in Kansas City, Missouri.

For the Chiefs, victory over the Eagles would give them their third consecutive Super Bowl title. A three peat has occurred in nearly every other major sport in the United States except in professional football yet. While the team has not played as dominant as in past seasons, they are still led by the incomparable quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who remains at the top of his game.

Meanwhile, for the Eagles, the championship stage will be the team's shot at redemption. In 2023, the Chiefs narrowly beat the Eagles 38-35 during their last Super Bowl matchup. Philadelphia started strong and held a 10-point lead at halftime, but that lead vanished in the second half when an injured Mahomes returned to the game.

Emilee Chinn / Getty Images / Getty Images Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a 4-yard touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 25 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While the Eagles will have to go up against Mahomes once again, this time they have Saquon Barkley to lean on. The 27-year-old running back is just the ninth player in NFL history to break 2,000 rushing yards. He might have set the all-time record had he played in the Eagles' final game of the regular season.

If the Eagles beat the Chiefs, it will mark their second Super Bowl title ever — the first of which came in February of 2018, when they defeated the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2025 NPR