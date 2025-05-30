Week 3 update on Sean Combs' federal criminal trial

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The latest witness in the criminal trial of Sean Combs is a woman going by the pseudonym Mia. She's a former employee of the hip-hop star and executive. This story includes descriptions of violence and sexual assault, and for those who need to go away, it lasts about four minutes. Mia is the second witness to accuse Combs of having physically and sexually assaulted her. His charges in this federal trial include sex trafficking and racketeering, and he has pleaded not guilty. NPR culture correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas has been reporting from the federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan. Anastasia, good morning.

ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: So who is Mia, and what did she say?

TSIOULCAS: Mia worked closely with Sean Combs for about eight years. She began as a personal assistant in 2009. And she testified that over time, Combs physically and sexually assaulted her multiple times - including allegedly raping her, forcing her to perform oral sex on him and repeatedly slamming a heavy door on her arm until she thought it was broken on one occasion. And she said she was convinced no one would believe her and that he was simply too powerful. She said, quote, "I couldn't tell him no about a sandwich. I couldn't tell him no about anything." And she also said she had a couple of interactions with police officers in which they were clearly so dazzled by Combs' celebrity, she decided that to never go to authorities.

INSKEEP: OK. So how does her testimony fit in with - compare with the testimony of another major witness, Capricorn Clark, who also had been one of Sean Combs' assistants?

TSIOULCAS: So Capricorn Clark was on the stand earlier this week, and she talked about feeling a huge power imbalance between herself and Combs, as well as Mia did. But Capricorn Clark's specific allegations are quite different. Clark testified Combs and his associates had repeatedly threatened to kill her, including over an incident in which Combs suspected her of stealing some diamond jewelry. Clark quit working for Combs repeatedly over 14 years but said she was just unable to secure another job in the music industry, so she kept coming back. And Clark also testified that Combs kidnapped her with a gun during a very chaotic incident in December of 2011, in which Combs allegedly attempted to confront the musician Scott Mescudi - who's better known as the musician Kid Cudi. And Kid Cudi was dating Combs' on-and-off girlfriend at the time, the singer Cassie Ventura.

INSKEEP: OK, so two really important witnesses, compelling witnesses. Who else has been testifying?

TSIOULCAS: This week, the jury also heard from an LA Police Department officer, as well as an LA Fire Department arson investigator. They gave more context around Kid Cudi's testimony. He was on the stand last week.

INSKEEP: Right.

TSIOULCAS: And the jury also heard from a stylist named Deonte Nash, who really corroborated - that was his purpose on the stand, was to corroborate Cassie Ventura's testimony about abuse and control under Sean Combs. And it is also worth noting, I think, Steve, that in addition to their own allegations against Combs, both this woman going under the name Mia and Capricorn Clark also testified that they heard or saw alleged abuse of Cassie Ventura. And with many of the witnesses this week, the prosecution seems to be driving home to the jury this idea that there was a web of people insulating Combs. And Mia is going to be returning to the stand this morning.

INSKEEP: Allegedly a web of people insulating Combs and also a lot of people harmed by Combs, according to the prosecution case. Anastasia, thanks so much.

TSIOULCAS: Thanks for having me.

INSKEEP: Anastasia Tsioulcas has been in court watching the trial.

