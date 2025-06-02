'Helping Hands' digital game helps teens dealing with trauma

A digital game called “Helping Hands” is helping teenagers in conflict zones learn new methods to cope with trauma. The company Attensi — which usually makes onboarding or harassment trainings for corporate clients — partnered with clinical psychologists to create it.

Host Robin Young speaks to Huw Newton-Hill, the North America general manager for Attensi, and Solfrid Raknes, a clinal psychologist with expertise in children in war zones who consulted on the game.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

