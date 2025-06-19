BTH: Immigration Crackdowns in Memphis

Originally published: June 19, 2025

On this week's Behind the Headlines on WKNO/Channel 10, host Eric Barnes talks about local immigration issues with Casey Bryant, Executive Director of Advocates for Immigrant Rights, Michael Phillips, Executive Director of Su Casa Family Ministries, and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

The conversation opens with a discussion about the language of immigration policy. Bryant said words such as "legal" and "illegal" represent an oversimplification of immigration status.

"Yeah, well it's certainly not black and white at all," she said. "I would reframe illegal undocumented status [or] no status, in terms more of the continuum of the process of obtaining some kind of documentation in the country."

Entering the U.S. without authorization violates immigration law; however, individuals can apply for legal status after arriving. "There is a law against entering without a visa [or] without permission," Bryant said. "There's still a process to apply for legal status."

Phillips described Su Casa’s work with immigrant families in Memphis, including ESL classes, a bilingual preschool, and legal navigation support. "Part of [our work] is partnering with folks like Casey to help with legal services," he said. Phillips added that in recent years, growing fear among immigrant families has made that support even more urgent. "People are scared, people are afraid, and we're not talking about violent criminals," he said. "We're talking about moms and dads who go to work every day."

Phillips pointed to ICE data released via a Freedom of Information Act request that in terms of criminal behavior, "75 percent either just had an immigration offense or it was some sort of… traffic ticket," estimating only 10 to 15 percent of deportations are linked to violent crime.

Bryant noted ICE arrests in Memphis happen daily. "Anywhere from seven to 10 people every day, at least," she said, often in quiet operations across immigrant neighborhoods. Bryant added that ICE agents have started appearing in Memphis immigration court, which she described as a significant change from previous practice.

Phillips also expressed concerns about enforcement practices, citing reports compiled by Vecindarios 901, a local grassroots organization that monitors ICE activity. "There seems to be a lack of concern about people having due process," he said. "People are coming here to make a case for why they want to have a different life… They should at least be able to make the case."

The conversation also touched on exploitation. Phillips said Su Casa regularly hears about predatory housing and employment conditions. Bryant emphasized that undocumented residents still have legal protections. "If someone's a victim of a crime, they call the police… They can sue the landlord… [and] engage in the civil process that we have set up for everyone here."

Still, both guests said fear often prevents people from reporting abuse. Bryant noted federal efforts to collect tips on undocumented individuals. "That could further deter victims from coming forward," she said.

On the subject of crime, both agreed that the legal system should handle criminal matters. "Obviously, we have a criminal justice system for criminal violations," Phillips said.

Asked whether immigrants have constitutional rights, Bryant responded, "Everyone in this country has rights under the Constitution.” However, “demanding those rights [is] a little bit hard sometimes because different people have different access to representation and attorneys.”

The episode concluded with Bryant highlighting regional allies in immigration advocacy, including the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition and the ACLU of Tennessee.