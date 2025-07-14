Planet Money Live! August 18, 2025
Join Planet Money hosts for a delightful evening of politics, economics, and big questions like, how can we all get richer together?
It's a live taping of the finale of Planet Money Summer School.
Expect a celebration with storytelling, trivia, special guests and a tribute to some unsung economic heroes making your life better every day. There may be a costume or two.
VIP tickets include early access to the house and a meet-and-greet Planet Money staff before the show.
- VIP Early Entry: 6:30 pm
- Doors: 7:00 pm
- Show Time: 7:30 pm
See you in August!
