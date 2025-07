/ Hege and Odin in "Foltales," a Magnolia Pictures release. (Lars Erlend Tubaas Øymo/Magnolia Pictures)

The new documentary “Folktales” is centered around the Pasvik Folk High school in Northern Norway, where teenagers take a “gap year” to disconnect from technology and learn how to dog sled and survive in the Arctic wilderness.

Host Anthony Brooks speaks with the co-directors, Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady.

