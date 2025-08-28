From devastation to determination: Hurricane Katrina's legacy in pictures

New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region are marking the 20 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which occurred on Aug. 29, 2005.
The historic predominantly Black community of the Lower 9th Ward held thousands of families and had a high rate of multi-generational homeownership.
Multiple levee breaches inundated the entire Lower 9th Ward during the storm, killing many and damaging or destroying thousands of homes.
Katrina resulted in nearly 1,400 deaths, according to revised statistics from the National Hurricane Center, and remains the costliest storm in U.S. history at around $200 billion in today's dollars.
Here is what it looked like.
Copyright 2025 NPR