Trump suggests unproven tie between Tylenol and autism. And, Jimmy Kimmel returns

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

President Trump stated yesterday that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, is causing autism and warned pregnant women to avoid the drug. He says the Food and Drug Administration will update drug labelling to include warnings for pregnant women about using the painkiller. The president also suggested that a cancer drug, which appears to help get a form of vitamin B into the brain, might help relieve some symptoms of autism. The announcements were made despite a lack of clear scientific evidence to support the decisions. There are only anecdotal reports that the cancer drug could help people with autism.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump answers questions after making an announcement on "significant medical and scientific findings for America's children" in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Sept. 22.

🎧 Some evidence suggests a possible link between autism and Tylenol, but it doesn't meet the standards typically required by federal agencies for making health recommendations, NPR's Jon Hamilton tells Up First. The government usually looks to a randomized, controlled study demonstrating cause and effect. Instead, the information is derived from some studies of pregnant women, which indicated a potential association between the active ingredient in Tylenol and an increased likelihood of a child being diagnosed with autism. However, other studies have not found this association. The inconsistency in the study's results could have to do with a person's genes.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns to late-night television tonight, nearly a week after the show was taken off the air. The show was pulled after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr issued a public threat to ABC regarding Kimmel's comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination. The comedian's remarks made fun of the president's reaction to Kirk's killing and accused MAGA of exploiting the situation for political gain. ABC's parent company, Disney, said it decided to let the show return after days of "thoughtful conversations with Kimmel."

🎧 Sinclair, one of the largest broadcast affiliate owners, says it will not air Kimmel's show in its ABC stations, which are in 30 markets, says NPR's Mandalit del Barco. This will make the show unavailable for viewers in many parts of the U.S., primarily in the South and Midwest. Carr stated yesterday that his comments last week about pulling Kimmel off the air weren't meant as threats to ABC affiliates. Anna Gomez, the only Democrat on the FCC, celebrated Kimmel's return and thanked Americans for speaking out on what she said was an alarming attack on the First Amendment.

Trump is in New York this morning to address world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. This afternoon, he is scheduled to meet privately with several leaders at the event. His appearance at the General Assembly comes at a time when the U.S. is becoming increasingly isolated from the U.N., which is pressing for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

🎧 Some U.N. leaders want to add more pressure to Israel to end its attacks in Gaza and get aid to Palestinians faster, but Trump sees the move as a mistake, says NPR's Franco Ordoñez. The president wants the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas released first. Today, Trump is expected to have a big group meeting with eight allies in the Middle East and the Muslim world. He also has one-on-one discussions with the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union. The ongoing war in Ukraine continues to be frustrating for the president, and Ordoñez says it could be interesting to see if that frustration manifests itself into action regarding the conflict.

Deep dive

Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The sun sets in Tangier Island, Virginia, where climate change and rising sea levels threaten the inhabitants of the slowly sinking island.

Virginia's Tangier Island is one of the last inhabited islands in the Chesapeake Bay. It is at risk of being completely submerged within the next 50 years. Since 1850, the island has lost two-thirds of its landmass due to erosion and rising sea level. On average, the location sits just 3 feet above sea level. Dave Schulte, a climate change researcher and ecological restoration specialist who studied Tangier extensively, says the alarming prediction has gained global attention, leading to increased awareness of the issue. Schulte estimated it would cost $250 million to $350 million to fully protect and restore Tangier. Here are some of the safeguards put in place to save the island.

💧 A seawall was constructed on the island's west side in 1990, and a breakwater to protect the harbor was installed in 2020. Both of these projects took decades to complete.

💧 The White House stated that the Department of the Interior adopts a proactive approach to support Tangier. The U.S. Geological Survey monitors rising sea levels, which helps inform coastal management. Conservation efforts by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are aimed at sustaining the crabbing industry.

💧 Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia has helped secure $800,000 in 2024 and $10 million this year for Tangier. He hopes the funds will advance resilience strategies like building seawalls and using dredged material. This approach is being used on nearby Poplar Island, Md., which was also once on the verge of disappearing.

Read more about how Tangier residents' way of life on the island is being threatened.

Life advice

Navied Mahdavian for NPR /

Have you ever liked someone so much that you couldn't stop thinking about them? This is known as limerence, a romantic infatuation characterized by extreme emotional highs and lows. Neuroscientist Tom Bellamy, who explores the condition in Smitten: Romantic Obsession, the Neuroscience of Limerence and How to Make Love Last, informs Life Kit how people can identify limerence and ultimately break the cycle.

❤️ Often, people tend to develop limerence toward those who are unreliable, unsuitable or incompatible for them. The key factor is uncertainty, which can cause the desire to escalate.

❤️ The first step to breaking what is happening is recognizing the problem and realizing a change of mindset is needed.

❤️ Discover what is under your control. You can block the person on social media and try to reduce in-person contact.

❤️ Transform your daydreams about a person into a "daymare," a strategy that involves taking your fantasy and turning it into a nightmare. For example, if you envision riding off into the sunset with them, reimagine the scenario where they stop the car and run away, which can leave you feeling foolish.

For more guidance on overcoming romantic obsession, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Chris Bentley / Here & Now / Here & Now Swimmers before the inaugural Chicago River Swim on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

The Chicago River held its first organized open swim in nearly 100 years on Sunday. The race attracted 263 swimmers and celebrated the river's environmental turnaround. (via WBUR) Every evening at sunset, Josh Hersh, a retired fifth-grade teacher, plays taps from his rooftop on New Jersey's Long Beach Island. His neighbors listen in appreciation to the minute-long tune that was composed during the Civil War to signal lights out for troops. (via WBUR) Ryan Betts-Ng, an 11-year-old, is a finalist in this year's NPR Student Podcast Challenge for his submission, Monster Madness, which he dedicated to Bigfoot. His entry features thorough research, help from his younger brother and original sound effects.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR