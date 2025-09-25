© 2025 WKNO FM
What an OB-GYN doctor says to patients now

By Ailsa Chang,
Justine KeninAlejandra Marquez Janse
Published September 25, 2025 at 3:38 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Noa Sterling, an OB-GYN in San Diego, about what the fall-out from the president telling expectant patients not to take Tylenol.

