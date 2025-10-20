Rural school districts facing teacher shortages concerned about $100k H-1B visa fee

The Trump administration’s new $100k fee for H-1B visa applications could put a strain on rural school districts, who rely on educators on the visa to teach in schools in remote areas.

For more on the impact of the new fee, host Peter O’Dowd speaks to Erica Meltzer, national editor at the education publication Chalkbeat, one of our editorial partners.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR