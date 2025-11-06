© 2025 WKNO FM
How tariff uncertainty is hurting the board game industry ahead of a clouded holiday season

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 6, 2025 at 11:02 AM CST
Runaway Parade games produces Smug Owls, a card game about coming up with answers to randomized riddles. (Courtesy Runaway Parade Games)
Courtesy Runaway Parade Games
Runaway Parade games produces Smug Owls, a card game about coming up with answers to randomized riddles. (Courtesy Runaway Parade Games)

President Trump’s tariffs against China, where most board games are produced, have eased since earlier in the year. But the uncertainty has still roiled the American board game scene, leading to company shutdowns and tightened margins.

We check in with Gwen Ruelle and Sam Bryant, founders of Runaway Parade Games, on the industry’s struggles.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom