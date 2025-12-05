Why playgrounds matter for both children and adults
Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Finding your bliss.
Kids immediately find joy and bliss in a playground. Photographer Stefen Chow wants adults to reconnect to that same feeling.
About Stefen Chow
Stefen Chow is a Malaysian photographer, director and artist based in Beijing, China. In 2013, Chow's portrait of iconic Chinese artist and activist Ai Wei Wei was awarded at the World Press Photo. He is also known for his project "The Poverty Line," which contextualizes global poverty.
