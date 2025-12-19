A tech strategist's take on why the U.S. and China should work together on AI

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Who is really shaping the future of AI?

Tech strategist Alvin Graylin says AI will either cause our demise or usher in an era of abundance. To avert disaster, he says the U.S. and China need to stop the AI arms race and start collaborating.

About Alvin Wang Graylin

Alvin Wang Graylin is a tech entrepreneur who specializes in AI and XR. His recent paper, "Beyond Rivalry: A US-China Policy Framework for the Age of Transformative AI," explores the AI race and its implications for international politics. Graylin is also the author of Our Next Reality, which speculates on various outcomes of the AI revolution.

His career has included roles at Intel, IBM, Trend Micro and WatchGuard. Graylin serves as the Chairman of the Virtual World Society, a Vice-Chair of the Industry of VR Alliance and a Digital Fellow at Stanford's Digital Economy Lab.

